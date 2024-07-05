“Reasonable Doubt” Adds Three Recurring Cast Members for Season 2

Three actors have joined season 2 of Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt in recurring roles, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Essence Atkins ( First Wives Club ), Melissa Ponzio ( Chicago Fire ) and Vaughn W. Hebron ( The Oval ) have joined season 2 of Reasonable Doubt .

), Melissa Ponzio ( ) and Vaughn W. Hebron ( ) have joined season 2 of . Atkins will play Dr. Brandy Michaels. She is an expert on domestic violence which is abundantly clear when she is on the stand, pointedly explaining to the court how many victims stay in abusive relationships.

Ponzio will portray Lucy Wargo, a new District Attorney who’s just come to Los Angeles from Las Vegas. By-the-book, officious, Lucy is extremely ambitious and driven, but hides those qualities behind an icy determination to do the right thing.

Hebron will play Adrian Hunter. An NFL player and the late JT’s mentee, he assists Jax in going through his mentor’s memorabilia and affixing price tags to items.

Atkins, Ponzio and Hebron join previously announced guest star Kandi Burruss

As previously announced, Morris Chestnut

The cast also includes McKinley Freeman as “Lewis Stewart,” Tim Jo as “Daniel,” Angela Grovey as “Krystal,” Thaddeus J. Mixson as “Spenser” and Aderinsola Olabode as “Naima.”

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Reasonable Doubt is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.

is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt premieres with two episodes Thursday, August 22nd on Hulu