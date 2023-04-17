“Reasonable Doubt” Renewed for Second Season at Hulu, Morris Chestnut Joins the Cast

Disney’s Onyx Collective and ABC Signature have renewed the Hulu Original drama series Reasonable Doubt for a second season, with Morris Chestnut set to join the cast.

What’s Happening:

Morris Chestnut ( The Best Man ) will be joining the sophomore season of Reasonable Doubt , alongside series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson.

Reasonable Doubt is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.

