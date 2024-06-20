Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” Adds Kandi Burruss Ahead of Second Season

by |
Tags: , , ,

A new cast member is joining the cast of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.

What’s Happening:

  • Kandi Burruss is joining season two of Hulu and The Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt.
  • Likely known most for her multi-season run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s also an actress and massively successful songwriter.
  • She joins as Eboni Phillips, a wild one who has cleaned herself up.
  • Season two of Reasonable Doubt premieres August 22nd on Hulu.

More Hulu News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight