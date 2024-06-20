Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” Adds Kandi Burruss Ahead of Second Season

A new cast member is joining the cast of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.
What’s Happening:
- Kandi Burruss is joining season two of Hulu and The Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt.
- Likely known most for her multi-season run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s also an actress and massively successful songwriter.
- She joins as Eboni Phillips, a wild one who has cleaned herself up.
- Season two of Reasonable Doubt premieres August 22nd on Hulu.
