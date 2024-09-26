20 Percent Funnier, 20 Percent Hotter: Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer on Raising the Stakes for “Colin from Accounts” Season 2

After the surprise hit that was Colin from Accounts Season 1, creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer are back, bringing the much-loved series into its second season with a bold mission: make it "20 percent funnier, 20 percent hotter." With critical acclaim, a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and a growing international fanbase, the stakes for Season 2 are higher than ever. During a TCA screening and press conference on the Paramount lot, Brammall and Dyer shared how they aimed to elevate the humor, deepen the relationships, and keep viewers laughing while also exploring more intimate, emotional territory.

Season 1 of Colin from Accounts captured the hearts of viewers with its blend of quirky humor, awkward romance, and relatable characters. From its humble beginnings as an Australian gem to becoming a global hit, the series garnered widespread critical acclaim, racking up trophies like the Gotham TV Awards and Australian Logie Awards. The chemistry between Brammall’s Gordon and Dyer’s Ashley became the centerpiece of the show, portraying a hilariously imperfect, yet heartwarming relationship. This success, however, didn’t come without its challenges. Brammall and Dyer acknowledged that maintaining the momentum for Season 2 was essential, but they weren’t content with keeping things as they were. As Brammall humorously stated during the press conference, “Our brief was 20 percent funnier, 20 percent hotter, and I think we’ve done both of those things.”​

So, how exactly does one make a show 20 percent funnier? According to Brammall, it comes down to tapping into new comedic situations that arise naturally from the progression of Gordon and Ashley’s relationship. Now that the initial “will they, won’t they” tension of Season 1 has been resolved, Season 2 explores what happens when the couple moves in together and all the comedic mishaps that follow. “There’s a lot more material in ‘Why have I been single all this time?’ And there’s a lot more of [Gordon’s] skeletons that come out that challenge her,” Brammall explained. The show’s humor thrives on this discovery process, using everyday awkwardness and Gordon’s quirks to ramp up the laughs.

Dyer noted that pacing was crucial to keep viewers engaged in the second season. “We couldn’t keep doing ‘will they/won’t they’ because they have, and they are living together. So, if season one was ‘will they/won’t they,’ we called season two, ‘should they have?’”​ The new dynamics allow the show to introduce fresh humor while staying true to its roots, focusing on character-driven comedy rather than relying on repetitive plotlines.

In addition to the heightened humor, Season 2 also dives deeper into Gordon and Ashley’s relationship, turning up the heat in more ways than one. With the pair now living together, they’re forced to confront their personal baggage and pasts, raising the emotional stakes and making their connection feel more intimate. Real-life couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer joke that, in some ways, they’ve taken their characters’ relationship into real-life territory.

While the humor keeps the show light, there’s an undeniable chemistry between Gordon and Ashley that adds a layer of emotional depth. This is a couple that feels real – flawed, funny, and sometimes frustrating, but always worth rooting for. As Dyer put it, “Even though [Ashley] is 12 years his junior, she is kind of more of the adult, and we thought that’s more interesting to watch.” The addition of new cast members, like Celeste Barber and Virginia Gay, also helps to inject fresh energy into the show. With new faces come new tensions, relationships, and, of course, comedic moments that contribute to the “hotter” factor of Season 2.

As the sole writers of the show, Brammall and Dyer have a unique approach to their creative process. Balancing both their professional and personal lives as a married couple, they’ve developed a rhythm that allows them to collaborate efficiently while maintaining their relationship. “We don’t have any other writers…we plot the season and take individual episodes to write, then we do a pass on each other’s work,” Brammall shared​. This back-and-forth dynamic has helped them craft episodes that feel cohesive and true to the show’s voice. However, Dyer admitted that working so closely with her spouse can sometimes be tricky: “You’ve got to take care of each other. Because you close the laptops and you’ve still got to cook mac and cheese together, so you better be nice about it.”

For those eagerly awaiting the return of Colin from Accounts, Season 2 promises to deliver even more of what made the show a hit in the first place—hilarious, character-driven comedy with just the right amount of heartfelt moments. Fans will also see the return of the titular dog, Colin, who remains central to Gordon and Ashley’s journey. “Colin brings them together. But now, without the dog, they’re really forced to confront who they are as individuals and a couple,” Dyer explained. As the series creators themselves have hinted, Season 2 is likely to be comfort food for fans, offering more laughs, more heat, and more of the awkward, lovable moments that made viewers fall in love with Colin from Accounts in the first place.

With the creators’ commitment to making the second season “20 percent funnier and 20 percent hotter,” Colin from Accounts is set to deliver a fresh dose of comedy and heart. As Patrick Brammall said, “It’s comfort food for a lot of people, and you just want to hang out in this world.” Whether it’s the hilariously awkward moments or the authentic chemistry between the characters, Season 2 is sure to bring the laughs and the love in equal measure.

All eight episodes from Season 2 of Colin from Accounts are now streaming in the US on Paramount+.