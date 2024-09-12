Hitting Walls: The “Human Roomba” Analogy that Drives Hulu’s “How to Die Alone”

“This show was born out of my vulnerability and wanting to explore the difference between loneliness and being alone,” revealed How to Die Alone series creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, and star Natasha Rothwell. A dramedy from Onyx Collective set in JFK Airport, the series explores themes of loneliness, vulnerability, and the often-overlooked humor of life. How to Die Alone follows Mel, a broke, single woman who begins to rediscover herself after a near-death experience. Drawing from her own life, Rothwell said she wanted to reflect on those moments when "I felt most isolated, despite being surrounded by people."

Natasha Rothwell’s character is, in part, inspired by how she used to feel before making some significant life changes. “I was very much a Mel character,” she said. “I was afraid of vulnerability, afraid to let people in, desperately wanting to be seen but then hiding from people and walking that line. I think that's why, in the writers' room, we often used a Roomba to describe Mel. She's activated, and she turns on, but a Roomba has to hit the walls in order to clean up the area. And so, Mel is this human Roomba that is awakened. She realized she's been sleepwalking, and she's able to clean up her life. But we get to see those walls, those moments where it's scary and you think it's an opportunity to quit. We wanted to tell a story where she keeps going.”

During a TCA press conference to promote the new Hulu series, Natasha Rothwell gave credit to co-showrunner and fellow EP Vera Santamaria for being a driving force behind the vulnerability showcased in How to Die Alone. “[Natasha] was willing to be so vulnerable, to put so much of her life and allow the digging that produced the show that you see now,” Vera Santamaria shared. “I'm still amazed because there were hard questions asked about those parts of [Natasha’s] life that you maybe don't want on display, and she was willing to go there. We're really proud of what she did to bring this show to life.”

“The first time I read the script, I was actually at JFK getting ready to take off to Los Angeles, so I had a very interesting experience while I was reading it,” revealed Jocko Sims, who plays Mel’s boss and ex-boyfriend Alex. “I was just cracking up, and I could feel Mel driving by in the tram behind me. [It was] one of the funniest scripts I had read, so I'm just glad to be a part of it.” Having just wrapped production on New Amsterdam at the time, Jocko Sims was also hoping his next project would be something like How to Die Alone. “This is officially my first comedy… I'm just so thankful to Natasha for the opportunity.”

KeiLyn Durrel Jones, who plays Terrance, spoke about his character’s close friendship with Mel. As an Air Force veteran who has traveled widely, Terrance brings a sense of adventure to Mel’s otherwise routine life. "Terrance encourages Mel to be more adventurous and embrace the Roomba-ness that is Mel," Jones joked, noting how their relationship is built on mutual encouragement and support. Although there’s potential for romance between Terrance and Mel, Jones emphasized that the friendship between them is key to their dynamic. "They’re really good workplace friends… he encourages her to hit those walls and figure out her purpose," he said, describing how Terrance often pushes Mel to step outside her comfort zone.

Natasha Rothwell comes from an improv comedy background, another element that was important to include in the series. "I cut my teeth in improv," Rothwell explained, "so I told all the directors to let the actors play around." This freedom to experiment added spontaneity and humor to the show, especially in scenes involving Jocko Sims and KeiLyn Durrel Jones. Sims, in particular, embraced the chance to improvise, adding his own style to the character of Alex. "We had so much fun improvising on set, and it brought a whole new energy to the scenes," Sims said.

How to Die Alone explores heavy themes of loneliness, personal growth, and human connection, but it does so with both humor and heart. For Rothwell, it’s a deeply personal story that reflects the universal struggle of finding oneself, surrounded by a rich tapestry of characters. "This is a story about bridging the gap between who you are and who you want to be," she concluded. With a strong ensemble cast and a creative team led by Rothwell and Santamaria, How to Die Alone promises to deliver both laughs and thought-provoking moments, giving audiences a fresh take on what it means to be alive.

Onyx Collective’s How to Die Alone premieres Friday, September 13th, with 4 episodes streaming exclusively on Hulu (and Disney+ for bundle subscribers). The remaining episodes will stream in groups of 2 on subsequent Fridays.