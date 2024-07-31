“The Bachelor” Season 21 Contestant Hailey Merkt Passes Away at the Age of 31

The Bachelor Nation mourns the loss of Hailey Merkt, who was a contestant on Season 21 of the popular show.

What's Happening:

Hailey Merkt has passed away at the age of 31 after a battle with leukemia.

She was a contestant on The Bachelor Season 21 in 2016 with Nick Viall as The Bachelor.

This news was shared on her official Instagram page, stating, "It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.

She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.

Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey.

Thank you to everyone who supported Hailey during this difficult journey. We invite you to share your favourite memories of our dear Hailey, whether through a direct message or by posting them. Your stories and moments mean the world.”

They continued saying that they will keep a GoFundMe page open until August 10, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. for anyone wishing to offer support in lieu of flowers.

