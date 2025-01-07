Meet the 25 Women Looking for Love on Season 29 of “The Bachelor”

These women will all be vying for the heart of 31-year-old day trader Grant Ellis.

The cast of the 29th season of the hit ABC series The Bachelor has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Love is on the horizon as 25 remarkable women prepare to open their hearts to Grant Ellis as his journey begins on the 29th season of The Bachelor .

. Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation on season 21 of The Bachelorette with his infectious smile and unwavering positivity. Before his emotional exit, fans saw Ellis’ genuine desire to build a future centered on family.

with his infectious smile and unwavering positivity. Before his emotional exit, fans saw Ellis’ genuine desire to build a future centered on family. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

His journey begins during the 29th season of The Bachelor , which premieres Monday, January 27th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC.

, which premieres Monday, January 27th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu

The 25 women set to vie for Grant’s heart are the following:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.