Timothée Chalamet to Receive 2025 Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet is set to receive the 2025 Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Chalamet will receive the 2025 Chairman’s Award for his performance as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic about rock’s most celebrated songwriter.
- The actor is no stranger to prestige at the Palm Springs Film Festival, as he received the 2018 Rising Star Award for Call Me By Your Name and the 2019 Spotlight Award for Beautiful Boy.
- Other honorees at this year’s festival, which runs from January 2nd-13th, 2025, include Angelina Jolie for Maria, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl and Mikey Madison for Anora.
About A Complete Unknown:
- A Complete Unknown follows 19-year old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) and his meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts, with his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation.
- All of this culminates in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
- The film stars:
- Timothée Chalamet
- Edward Norton
- Elle Fanning
- Monica Barbaro
- Boyd Holbrook
- Norbert Leo Butz
- Dan Fogler
- Scoot McNairy
- A Complete Unknown is set for release on December 25th, 2024.