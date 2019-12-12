Disney Music Emporium Offers Free CD “Great Moments With Walt Disney” with Any Purchase

“A good concert, if you’re kind of relaxed, it can do something to you. It’s sort of an emotional break you get by listening to music.” – Walt Disney

Perhaps it was this quote that inspired Disney Music Emporium to offer up a free “Great Moments with Walt Disney” CD when purchasing anything from the Disney Music Emporium website.

What’s Happening: