Disney Music Emporium Offers Free CD “Great Moments With Walt Disney” with Any Purchase

“A good concert, if you’re kind of relaxed, it can do something to you. It’s sort of an emotional break you get by listening to music.” – Walt Disney
Perhaps it was this quote that inspired Disney Music Emporium to offer up a free “Great Moments with Walt Disney” CD when purchasing anything from the Disney Music Emporium website.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Disney Music Emporium tweeted that (while supplies last) any purchases made from Disney Music Emporium would include a free, limited edition CD featuring rare and personal recordings of Walt Disney with that purchase.
- The CD can not be found on the website as its own individual item, but rather, will automatically appear in your cart as you go to finalize a purchase.
- According the cart page of the website, the CD is valued at $9.95, though, thanks to the promotion, costs $0.00.
- If one were to select the CD for more information, such as track listings, or specifics as the what’s actually on the disc, they would be redirected to a “page not found” webpage with no further information available.
- The only description that can be found regarding what’s actually on the CD is limited to what has appeared across Disney Music Emporium’s social media posts, repeating: “featuring rare and personal recordings of Walt Disney.”
- The offer applies if you buy anything from Disney Music Emporium, even if it’s just a t-shirt and not even a record or CD, while supplies last.
