“High School Musical” Alum KayCee Stroh to Make a Cameo Appearance in This Week’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Disney+’s original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about to have a familiar visitor in East High’s hallowed halls, according to E.T.

What’s Happening:

KayCee Stroh, familiar to fans of the High School Musical franchise as the dancing and cheerleading braniac Martha Cox, will appear in Friday’s episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series titled “What Team?”

She will appear as a fictional version of herself in a scene at the tail end of a musical performance of a new original song for the series, "Truth, Justice and Songs in Our Key."

The new song will be performed by Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Joe Serafini (Seb) and Dara Reneé (Kourtney), and will take place in the famous East High cafeteria.

The episode sees Miss Jenn, played by Kate Reinders, placed on leave, putting rehearsals on hold, prompting the students to rally together to defend their drama teacher.

Stroh has nothing but good things to say about the new series and jumped at the chance to be a part of it, heading back to the Salt Lake City set she is already so familiar with.

What They’re Saying:

KayCee Stroh : "I was approached in early April to make a special cameo appearance on the new series. It’s a delicate thing revisiting something that fans consider 'a classic' and 'untouchable,' but after reading through the script, I knew that this was finally the right concept that the die-hard Wildcat fans might be more open to. I had chills and wrote my manager immediately." "When I walked back into East High, I was overcome with emotions. So many of my formative years were spent working there in those halls, my big break came over there on that cafeteria table, lots of blood sweat and tears (literally) on that stage! I actually had to pause and take a moment to collect myself. [Creator] Tim Federle, [the] writer [and] producer, and the new cast bring a whole new love and light to the series but the overall message remains the same. Although we are all so different, we can still love and appreciate each other. 'We’re all in this together,' right?! I believe that message is timeless. I am happy to pass the baton on to these new characters, and I have complete trust that they will continue to teach a new generation how wonderful and important that message truly is!"