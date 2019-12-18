Shanghai Disney Resort Moving From Three- to Four-Tiered Pricing Structure in June 2020

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced a new pricing structure and updated calendar view for theme park admission. The new pricing structure will go into effect on June 6, 2020.

What’s happening:

Shanghai Disneyland is updating their pricing structure and rates for 2020.

Starting June 6, 2020, Shanghai Disney Resort will move from its current three-tiered pricing structure for admission to Shanghai Disneyland to a new four-tiered pricing structure: Regular Regular Plus Peak Peak Plus

Admission pricing will have the following rates: Regular price of admission to Shanghai Disneyland will remain unchanged and continue to be set at 399 RMB . This covers the majority of: Autumn Winter Regular Plus admission is set at 499 RMB . It will cover the majority of: Spring Selected weekends Peak price of admission is set at 599 RMB . It will cover the majority of: Summer season Selected holiday periods Selected weekends Peak Plus price of admission is set at 699 RMB . Mostly encompasses: Super peak Chinese statutory holiday period Selected internationally-recognized celebrations

Starting on May 6, 2020, a calendar showing the application of the above price tiers for the following 90-day period, beginning June 6, 2020, will be available on Shanghai Disney Resort’s official platforms, and thereafter the calendar will continue to be provided on a rolling 90-day basis.

Tickets:

All tickets will continue to be date-specific and only valid for admission on the date for which they have been purchased.

A discount of approximately 25% will continue to be provided to:

A ticket to Shanghai Disneyland provides a full day of quality family entertainment and immersive storytelling experiences.

One ticket provides admission and access to all of the attractions and entertainment at the seven themed lands inside the theme park (except for special services, facilities and events that require a separate charge).

Why the pricing change?:

As Shanghai Disney Resort continues to learn and develop more innovative products to better reflect local consumer visitation habits, the new four-tiered pricing structure will allow us to even more effectively spread visitation throughout the year and maximize guest experience.

It also provides guests with an even wider range of options, enabling them to make choices based on their differing needs, while retaining the base tier price level at 399 RMB and adjusting the price from 575 RMB to 499 RMB for selected weekends.

In addition, guests will now have visibility of the admission pricing calendar extended from 30 to 90 days, to allow more sufficient time for guests to plan their trip to the park.

Current pricing structure for Shanghai Disneyland is as follows (valid for visitation until June 5, 2020):