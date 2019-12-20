New Trailer for Hulu’s Original Series “Endlings” Released

Hulu has just unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming original sci-fi action series geared toward the whole family, Endlings.

What’s Happening:

From the Emmy Award winning Creator/Director J.J. Johnson ( Annedroids; Dino Dan/Dino Dana) , Endlings is a sci-fi action adventure series about four foster kids who come together to save fantastical creatures from across the galaxy who are just like them: alone.

Set 20 years in the future Endlings is the empowering story of four kids in foster care who discover they're not alone in the universe, even though sometimes it can feel like they are.

After the death of her mate, Tuko becomes the last elephant in existence–what biologists call an "endling." Her endling status summons to Earth a mysterious Alien who is on an intergalactic quest to save the last members of near-extinct species.

After Tuko is collected, the Alien's ship malfunctions and sends it on a crash course with the farm where teenagers Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci) and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) live with their foster dad, Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone).

Before crashing, the Alien releases all of its cosmic collection into the fields and wilderness surrounding the property. This kicks off a high-action life-altering mission to retrieve these fantastical creatures before the local police, Tuko's caretaker (Oyin Oladejo), or a secretive industrialist (Lisa Ryder) can.

Along the way, four discarded teens discover that endling doesn't have to mean the end; it can also mean a new beginning.

All episodes of Endlings will be available to stream on Hulu starting January 17th.