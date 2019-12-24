Amazon Introduces New Mickey Mouse Echo Wall Clock

Oh boy! Amazon has introduced a new Mickey Mouse edition to their Echo Wall Clock collection, perfect for any Disney collector.
- The new clock features a digital 60 LED display which shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.
- The clock also syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.
- A compatible Echo device is required, including any of the following devices:
- Echo
- Echo Dot
- Echo Show
- Echo Show 5
- Echo Plus
- Echo Spot
- Echo Input
- Echo Studio
- Echo Flex
- Setting an alarm or time is as easy as saying “Alexa, set a 12-minute timer.”
- The Mickey Echo Wall Clock features a metallic finish and clear cover to protect against dust.
- You can order your Mickey Mouse Echo Wall Clock here for $49.99.