Aladdin and Jasmine Actors in UK Production of “Aladdin” Get Engaged in Real Life

Wishes do come true! The two leads in a United Kingdom production of Aladdin got engaged during the curtain call making for a sweet encore for both the audience and cast.
What’s happening:
- Two actors and—actual magicians—in the Leicester production of Aladdin, celebrated the end of a recent performance by getting engaged.
- Romance bloomed for Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb both on and off stage as the duo play Aladdin and Jasmine in this show, and are a couple in real life.
- It’s not clear if this is a Disney licensed production, although the story seems to follow the original folklore narrative—something that’s quite different from Disney’s take.
- At the close of their December 27 show, Pomeroy shared a few words with the audience before getting down on one knee to ask Lamb the big question.
- Pomeroy shared the moment on his YouTube channel:
- Even the De Montfort Hall theater tweeted their own video:
So, something special happened at the end of tonight’s performance of #Aladdin…..@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/PsL9TbABF7
— De Montfort Hall (@demontforthall) December 27, 2019
- Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!
ICYMI:
- This past spring, Disney’s Broadway production of Aladdin celebrated its 5th anniversary with a special performance featuring the five actors who’ve brought the Genie to life on stage!
- In the late summer, Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson surprised audiences by taking the stage after the show to sing their pop version of “A Whole New World.”