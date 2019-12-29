Aladdin and Jasmine Actors in UK Production of “Aladdin” Get Engaged in Real Life

Wishes do come true! The two leads in a United Kingdom production of Aladdin got engaged during the curtain call making for a sweet encore for both the audience and cast.

What’s happening:

Two actors and—actual magicians—in the Leicester production of Aladdin , celebrated the end of a recent performance by getting engaged.

celebrated the end of a recent performance by getting engaged. Romance bloomed for Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb both on and off stage as the duo play Aladdin and Jasmine in this show, and are a couple in real life.

It’s not clear if this is a Disney licensed production, although the story seems to follow the original folklore narrative—something that’s quite different from Disney’s take.

At the close of their December 27 show, Pomeroy shared a few words with the audience before getting down on one knee to ask Lamb the big question.

Pomeroy shared the moment on his YouTube channel:

Even the De Montfort Hall theater tweeted their own video:

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

