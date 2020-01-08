“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” Musical Reality Series Coming to ABC April 13th

ABC has announced a new musical variation on the popular reality series The Bachelor with The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on April 13th.
What’s Happening:
- 20 single men and women will be paired off to sing well-known love songs individually and as couples to find love in The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.
- Like in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the contestants will all live together under one roof and will pair off to find the answer to their heart’s duet.
- Couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances with a panel of judges that includes big names in the music industry.
- To remain on the show, couples will have to convince the judges that they’re really in love through their performances until one couple is crowned the winner.
- The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13th, at 8:00 pm.
- The show is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.
