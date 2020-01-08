“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” Musical Reality Series Coming to ABC April 13th

ABC has announced a new musical variation on the popular reality series The Bachelor with The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on April 13th.

What’s Happening:

20 single men and women will be paired off to sing well-known love songs individually and as couples to find love in The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart .

. Like in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette , the contestants will all live together under one roof and will pair off to find the answer to their heart’s duet.

and , the contestants will all live together under one roof and will pair off to find the answer to their heart’s duet. Couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances with a panel of judges that includes big names in the music industry.

To remain on the show, couples will have to convince the judges that they’re really in love through their performances until one couple is crowned the winner.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13th, at 8:00 pm.

premieres Monday, April 13th, at 8:00 pm. The show is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

