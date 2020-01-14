Create & Cultivate to Host First Ever Polka Dot Summit Inspired by Minnie Mouse

by | Jan 14, 2020 9:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

With National Polka Dots Day happening later this month, Create & Cultivate is celebrating fashion icon Minnie Mouse at the first ever Polka Dot Summit. The two-day event will take place in Burbank, California at the end of January.

What’s happening:

  • Create & Cultivate, the leading digital media platform and event series for millennial women, is joining forces with Disney, to launch the first-ever Polka Dot Summit inspired by Minnie Mouse.
  • Through this summit, Create & Cultivate will spotlight modern-day muses who embody Minnie’s key characteristics — Bold, Fashionable, Fun and Classic.
  • The two-day summit will take place Saturday, January 25th through Sunday, January 26th at the Forme in Burbank, California.

  • The summit will feature keynotes and appearances from:
    • Minnie Mouse
    • Lindsay Peoples Wagner
    • Aysha Harun
    • Katie Sturino
    • Jeanette Ogden
    • Deepika Chopra
    • Karena Dawn
    • Katrina Scott (Tone It Up)
    • And so many more!
  • Disney tapped Create & Cultivate for the Polka Dot Summit because of the brand’s commitment to empowering female leaders to pursue their passions and create and cultivate the career and life of their dreams.

Don’t miss out!:

  • While admission is to the Polka Dot Summit is be free to ages 18+, the RSVP list is currently the event is full.
  • Create & Cultivate is encouraging fans to check the site often for updates on their waitlist.
  • Additional admission will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

Beyond the Summit:

  • Fans can celebrate National Polka Dot Day (January 22) with a variety of Minnie-inspired collaborations now available at mass and specialty retailers nationwide including:
    • Chaser
    • Uniqlo
    • Kate Spade
    • Goldfish
    • Ruggable
    • Aldo
    • Hot Topic
    • Torrid
    • And more

What they’re saying:

  • Josh Silverman, EVP global consumer products commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “Minnie Mouse is an innovator and pioneer who continues to inspire past, present and future generations across the globe. We’re honored that Create & Cultivate is recognizing Minnie Mouse and her positive influence with the creators, innovators, and trendsetters of today.”
  • Create & Cultivate CEO and Founder Jaclyn Johnson: “We are honored to join forces with Disney to launch the first-ever Polka Dot Summit. For decades, Minnie has encouraged everyone of all ages to be bold, to be fun, to express themselves through style, and to be classic to the core. Through workshops, discussions and networking opportunities, our goal is to inspire the next generation of female leaders to do what it takes to make their dreams a reality, just like Minnie.”
 
 
Send this to a friend