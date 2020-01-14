Create & Cultivate to Host First Ever Polka Dot Summit Inspired by Minnie Mouse

With National Polka Dots Day happening later this month, Create & Cultivate is celebrating fashion icon Minnie Mouse at the first ever Polka Dot Summit. The two-day event will take place in Burbank, California at the end of January.

What’s happening:

Create & Cultivate, the leading digital media platform and event series for millennial women, is joining forces with Disney, to launch the first-ever Polka Dot Summit inspired by Minnie Mouse

Through this summit, Create & Cultivate will spotlight modern-day muses who embody Minnie’s key characteristics — Bold, Fashionable, Fun and Classic.

The two-day summit will take place Saturday, January 25th through Sunday, January 26th at the Forme in Burbank, California.

The summit will feature keynotes and appearances from: Minnie Mouse Lindsay Peoples Wagner Aysha Harun Katie Sturino Jeanette Ogden Deepika Chopra Karena Dawn Katrina Scott (Tone It Up) And so many more!

Disney tapped Create & Cultivate for the Polka Dot Summit because of the brand’s commitment to empowering female leaders to pursue their passions and create and cultivate the career and life of their dreams.

Don’t miss out!:

While admission is to the Polka Dot Summit is be free to ages 18+, the RSVP list is currently the event is full.

Additional admission will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

Beyond the Summit:

Fans can celebrate National Polka Dot Day (January 22) with a variety of Minnie-inspired collaborations now available at mass and specialty retailers nationwide including: Chaser Uniqlo Kate Spade Goldfish Ruggable Aldo Hot Topic Torrid And more



