Disney to Celebrate Donation of 75 Millionth Book to First Book During Eighth Annual Magic of Storytelling Campaign

by | Jan 14, 2020 5:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The eighth annual Magic of Storytelling campaign kicked off yesterday, during which Disney will celebrate its 75 millionth book donation to First Book, a nonprofit that provides new free and affordable books to educators and organizations serving children in need.

What’s Happening:

  • The Magic of Storytelling campaign aims to inspire families’ imaginations, cultivate a lifelong love of reading in kids and bring new books to underserved communities across the country.
  • The Magic of Storytelling campaign comes to life across Disney’s extensive network of broadcast and digital platforms and on MagicOfStorytelling.com.
  • Through March 31, 2020, families and fans can participate in the Magic of Storytelling campaign in one of three ways:
    • Share a “Shelfie”: Take a selfie with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf. For every post to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling, Disney will donate one book to First Book.
    • Buy a Book: For every book purchased on shopDisney.com, Disney will donate one book to First Book.
    • Place a Bid in First Book’s Auctions: Legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older can enter First Book’s Charitybuzz auctions. No purchase is necessary to enter. To learn more and to access the Official Rules and information, visit MagicofStorytelling.com. Disney will donate one book for each auction bid received.
  • In celebration of the launch of the Magic of Storytelling campaign, Disney and First Book, in cooperation with Albuquerque bookseller Bookworks, hosted a book distribution event at the Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, featuring Rebecca Roanhorse, New York Times bestselling author of Race to the Sun (Disney•Hyperion Books/Rick Riordan Presents, January 2020). Additionally, during the campaign, ABC owned and affiliate television stations across the country will distribute donated books to schools and programs in their local communities to celebrate the joy of reading.
  • Talent participating in the campaign includes Peter Weber from The Bachelor, Jaina Lee Ortiz from Station 19, Julie Bowen from Modern Family and many more fan favorites across ABC, Freeform, Disney Channels, National Geographic and FX.  Additionally, a new PSA highlighting the life-changing impact that books have on children—and featuring imagery inspired by Disney’s two upcoming films, Mulan and Artemis Fowl—is voiced by director Kenneth Branagh.

What They’re Saying:

  • Kyle Zimmer, president, CEO and co-founder of First Book: “On behalf of the 450,000 educators in our network, we are so very grateful for the 75 million new books made available through Disney’s generosity and long-term collaboration. Over 80 percent of the educators we work with let us know that without the work of First Book, the children and communities they serve would have access to few or no books. Disney’s powerful commitment to spreading the Magic of Storytelling has inspired millions of people to help get essential books and resources to educators serving children in need across the country.”
  • David Ambroz, executive director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Walt Disney Television: “Access to books and education is the best path out of poverty for kids in need. We’re thrilled to work with First Book and teams across Disney for the eighth year in a row to make such an important impact for kids around the country. We’ve learned through this campaign over the years that when children receive their first book and are encouraged to read and learn storytelling, the possibilities are endless.”

 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend