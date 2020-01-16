D23 to Host “The Three Caballeros” Screening at The Walt Disney Studios Next Month

Disney’s animated classic The Three Caballeros was released 75 years ago and D23 has a plan to celebrate the film’s milestone anniversary. D23.com has announced a special screening of the film in the historic Main Theatre at The Walt Disney Studios.
- The screening of The Three Caballeros is a part of the D23 Magical Screening Series and will only be open to D23 Gold Members, D23 Gold Family Members and their guests.
- Before the screening, D23 Gold Members and their guests will enjoy a very special behind-the-scenes presentation featuring the creators of the popular Legend of the Three Caballeros web series (which is now available to watch on Disney+), including Director Matt Danner and Art Director Chris Moreno.
- Guests will also be treated to a screening of a rarely seen Donald Duck cartoon short.
- After that, guests will sit back and enjoy Donald, José, and Panchito on their exhilarating tour of Central and South America on the big screen.
- The event will also include popcorn, bottled water, and an exclusive D23 limited-edition The Three Caballeros gift created just for this Magical Screening Series.
- After the event, attendees will also have a chance to shop at The Walt Disney Studios Store.
- This D23 Magical Screening Series presentation of The Three Caballeros will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020.