Game Studio Camouflaj Announces Delayed Release of “Marvel’s Iron Man VR”

Seattle-based game studio Camouflaj has tweeted that the release of their anticipated game, Iron Man VR, has been delayed.

What’s Happening:

Camouflaj, the studio behind “Marvel’s Iron Man VR” game coming to PlayStation VR has tweeted that the release of the game has been delayed from February of this year to May 15th, 2020.

The tweet reads: “In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!”

The original launch date for “Iron Man VR” was announced during New York Comic-Con

In “Marvel’s Iron Man VR,” players will be able to truly embody Tony Stark by interacting with the world around him, choosing dialogue beats, and going throughout your day both in and out of the Iron Man suits.

“Marvel’s Iron Man VR” will be available exclusively for PlayStation VR on May 15th, 2020.

