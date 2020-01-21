D23 Releases 2020 Event and Exhibition Calendar for Walt Disney Archives

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives and, to celebrate this milestone, the department will be holding several new events and opportunities to view historic Disney objects around the country. D23 has shared the 2020 Walt Disney Archives event and exhibition calendar.

The Archives’ retrospective exhibition, “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic,” will premiere at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, California, in March.

There are also plenty o other events planned for the rest of the year. Here is a look at the complete schedule: February 4 – FIDM 28th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design – Los Angeles, CA February 17 – 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Screening at the El Capitan Theatre – Hollywood, CA March 4 – “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic” D23 Members Preview at the Bowers Museum – Santa Ana, CA March 7 – “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic” Exhibition Opens at the Bowers Museum – Santa Ana, CA March 7 – “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic” Lecture with Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives at the Bowers Museum – Santa Ana, CA March 13 – “The Walt Disney Studios and World War II” at the Walt Disney Family Museum – San Francisco, CA November 20-22 – “50 Years of the Walt Disney Archives” at Destination D – Walt Disney World

Among the more notable events on the calendar is the “50 Years of the Walt Disney Archives” at Destination D.

The return of Destination D to Walt Disney World will include and all new exhibit that will feature 50 iconic treasures representing the 50 years of the archives.

Mickey’s of Glendale will also one again open a pop-up shop featuring exclusive items just for the weekend.

Addition details regarding hotel rates and ticket information will be announced in late spring.