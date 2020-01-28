Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey to Re-Team for “Redeemer” at FX

by | Jan 28, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey are partnering again for a new series Redeemer at FX. The drama based on the novel The Churchgoer by Patrick Coleman has been given a script-to-series commitment as Pizzolatto signs an overall production deal with the network.

Via Deadline (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

What’s happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Nic Pizzolatto, creator of HBO’s True Detective, will team up again with Matthew McConaughey for Redeemer at FX.
  • The drama has a script-to-series commitment at the network with Pizzolatto and McConaughey attached to executive produce.
  • Pizzalatto has also signed an overall production deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.
  • Additionally, McConaughey has signed a first-look production deal with FXP.

About Redeemer:

  • “McConaughey stars as a minister-turned-dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption-steeped criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.”
  • Redeemer is inspired by Patrick Coleman’s debut novel The Churchgoer.
  • The series is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions.

What they’re saying:

  • Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke: “From the moment we all saw True Detective, we’ve been dying to work with Nic. The fact that we get to do this together with our FXP cousins is a best-case scenario. I don’t think there are a lot of writers in town right now who are writing with Nic’s force and emotion. It’s why we’re beyond excited about Nic’s project with Matthew, which is a big priority for both companies.”
  • FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier: “We are thrilled to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey on Redeemer, who are back together for the first time since the first season of HBO’s True Detective. We’re also incredibly excited about our overall deal with Nic and look forward to developing new projects with him and our partners Fox 21 Television Studios, and we’re equally excited to be developing projects with Matthew through his first-look deal with FXP.”
  • Nic Pizzolatto: “I’m very excited at the opportunity to work with Matthew again, and really grateful and thrilled to have the chance to create new shows for Fox 21 and FX.”
 
 
Comments

