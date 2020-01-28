Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey to Re-Team for “Redeemer” at FX

Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey are partnering again for a new series Redeemer at FX. The drama based on the novel The Churchgoer by Patrick Coleman has been given a script-to-series commitment as Pizzolatto signs an overall production deal with the network.

Nic Pizzolatto, creator of True Detective, will team up again with Matthew McConaughey for Redeemer at FX.

The drama has a script-to-series commitment at the network with Pizzolatto and McConaughey attached to executive produce.

Pizzalatto has also signed an overall production deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Additionally, McConaughey has signed a first-look production deal with FXP.

About Redeemer:

“McConaughey stars as a minister-turned-dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption-steeped criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.”

Redeemer is inspired by Patrick Coleman's debut novel The Churchgoer.

The series is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions.

