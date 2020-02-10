ABC Celebrates the Return of ‘The Conners’ Iconic Lanford Lunch Box With a Special Pop-Up Diner Experience

Continuing a recent trend of pop-up restaurant experiences, similar to those seen for Gilmore Girls with Luke’s Diner or for Saved by the Bell with The Max, ABC’s The Conners is getting in on the fun and launching a similar pop-up event celebrating the resurrection in the series of the Lanford Lunch Box.
What’s Happening:
- ABC is celebrating the resurrection of The Conners’ iconic Lanford Lunch Box with a special pop-up experience in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 15 and 16, timed to the grand opening of the diner in episode 212, “Brothers, Babies and Breakdowns,” set to air Tuesday, February 18th, 8:00-8:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
- Open to the public for three days — Feb. 12, 15 and 16 — the pop-up will feature a Lunch Box-inspired food truck serving select items from the newly created comfort food menu by Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson), including beef and vegetarian stews, hand-held pies and root beer. In addition to the stationed food truck, the pop-up will recreate the classic Conners’ living room and offer photo opportunities on the iconic family couch. The Conners branded giveaways and exclusive pin sets will be available while supplies last. All food and promotional items are free.
- The Conners’ Lanford Lunchbox will appear at:
- LA Live, Downtown Los Angeles
- Wednesday, Feb. 12
- 2 to 8 p.m.
- Downtown Disney, Anaheim
- Saturday, Feb. 15
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- LA Live, Downtown Los Angeles
- Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica
- Sunday, Feb. 16
- Noon to 6 p.m.
- The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Katey Sagal stars as Louise in a recurring role this season.