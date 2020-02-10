Disney Channel and Menchies Announce Free Frozen Yogurt in Celebration of Release of “Zombies 2”

by | Feb 10, 2020 6:26 PM Pacific Time

Disney Channel Tweeted earlier this evening that in celebration of the release of Disney Channel’s Zombies 2 on Friday, February 14th, a partnership with Menchies will allow for some free Fro-Yo!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Channel’s Zombies 2 will be released on this Friday, February 14th, and Frozen Yogurt favorite Menchies is getting in on the fun giving the first 50 customers in the store at 3:00 PM their first 5 ounces of frozen yogurt for free!
  • Menchies is a frozen yogurt shop where the guests can go crazy, mixing and matching their favorite flavors of frozen yogurt, and adding as many toppings as they like. Sprinkles, brownie chunks, oreos. It’s all there! The guest then takes the cup of frozen yogurt complete with toppings to the scales at the register where the guest is charged by the weight of their treat.
  • That said, Menchies would like to remind the participants of the special Zombies 2 offer that they are responsible for the cost of any weight over the first 5 ounces of their treat.

  • Disney Channel’s Zombies 2 stars Kylee Russell as Eliza, James Godfrey as Bonzo, Kingston Foster as Zoey, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Milo Manheim as Zed, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Meg Donnelly as Addison, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Carla Jeffery as Bree, and Trevor Tordjman as Bucky.
  • Disney’s Zombies 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Zombies, is a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s super-sized prom. However, when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws, making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend prom together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president. Meanwhile, Addison is drawn into the werewolves’ circle, causing a rift between her and Zed. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance’
  • Zombies 2 premieres this Friday, February 14th on the Disney Channel.

 
 
Send this to a friend