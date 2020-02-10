Disney Channel and Menchies Announce Free Frozen Yogurt in Celebration of Release of “Zombies 2”

Disney Channel Tweeted earlier this evening that in celebration of the release of Disney Channel’s Zombies 2 on Friday, February 14th, a partnership with Menchies will allow for some free Fro-Yo!

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel’s Zombies 2 will be released on this Friday, February 14th, and Frozen Yogurt favorite Menchies is getting in on the fun giving the first 50 customers in the store at 3:00 PM their first 5 ounces of frozen yogurt for free!

Menchies is a frozen yogurt shop where the guests can go crazy, mixing and matching their favorite flavors of frozen yogurt, and adding as many toppings as they like. Sprinkles, brownie chunks, oreos. It's all there! The guest then takes the cup of frozen yogurt complete with toppings to the scales at the register where the guest is charged by the weight of their treat.

That said, Menchies would like to remind the participants of the special Zombies 2 offer that they are responsible for the cost of any weight over the first 5 ounces of their treat.