Disney Cruise Line Returns to Greece and Offers an Exciting Array of Itineraries for Families in Summer 2021

by | Feb 24, 2020 5:35 PM Pacific Time

In summer 2021, Disney Cruise Line will sail a variety of itineraries around the world including a return to Greece – back by popular demand – and exciting and varied European destinations, Alaska ports and tropical locales. Plus, Disney Cruise Line will visit three first-time ports of call in Greece, Sweden and Norway.

What’s Happening:

  • Bookings open to the public on Feb. 28, 2020.
  • In summer 2021, a new collection of itineraries is part of Disney Cruise Line’s grand tour of Europe. From May through July, the Disney Magic will visit captivating locales in the Mediterranean including the Greek Isles, Spain and the French Riviera. From late July through September, the ship will transport guests to bucket-list destinations in the British Isles, northern Europe, the Baltic, Iceland and Norwegian fjords.
  • The Disney Magic will return to the awe-inspiring beauty of Greece in summer 2021, where guests can marvel at the stunning landscapes and archeological wonders of the region, like Santorini with its iconic whitewashed cliffside dwellings and Mykonos with beautiful beaches along the azure Aegean Sea. Four special voyages will visit the Greek Isles, with cruises ranging from eight to 11 nights.
  • Each of these unique Mediterranean itineraries combines a selection of stops in Greece with visits to other notable cities in the region. Noteworthy ports of call in Greece include Katakolon near ancient Olympia – home to the first Olympic Games – and the gorgeous Greek island of Kefalonia, a first-time port of call for Disney Cruise Line.
  • One cruise features a stop at the city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic.” The walled medieval Old City of Dubrovnik is a UNESCO World Heritage site that offers spectacular seaside views and centuries-old cobblestoned lanes to explore.
  • Additional first-time ports of call for Disney Cruise Line include the medieval city of Visby, Sweden, considered to be one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Scandinavia and the village of Eidfjord, Norway, home to geographic wonders and situated at the foot of Hardangervidda, Norway’s largest national park.

  • The Disney Wonder will return to Alaska for the 2021 summer season to explore the region’s breathtaking natural vistas, glaciers and wildlife.
  • Departing from Vancouver, Canada, seven-night itineraries will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Dawes Glacier. One nine-night Alaskan adventure will visit Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan. A special five-night cruise will travel to Dawes Glacier and Ketchikan.
  • Each Alaska sailing will offer adventure and fun in port and aboard the ship, with stunning scenery, exciting Port Adventures and special Disney Cruise Line touches that will bring the splendor and spirit of “The Last Frontier” to life onboard.
  • In summer 2021, Disney Cruise Line will embark on a variety of vacation voyages to tropical destinations in the Caribbean and Bahamas. Ranging from three- to nine-night sailings, the varied itineraries allow guests to experience charming island cultures, sunbathe on golden beaches and revel in local marketplaces. Most itineraries include a stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.
  • In addition to seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, Florida, and the Walt Disney World Resort, the Disney Fantasy will embark on an assortment of itineraries throughout the summer of 2021. These include a six-night sailing and an extended nine-night Caribbean cruise. Three-, four- and five-night Bahamian cruises round out the Disney Fantasy summer season – all including a stop at Castaway Cay. One special five-night cruise features two stops at Disney’s private island.

  • The Disney Dream will provide even more opportunities for guests to visit Castaway Cay in the summer of 2021 with all three- and four-night Bahamian cruises calling on the private island paradise.
  • In summer 2021, Disney Cruise Line guests can enrich their cruise vacation with a variety of add- on packages from Adventures by Disney, a leader in family guided group vacations. Highlights include a return to Alaska and popular packages in northern Europe and the Mediterranean.
  • With Adventures by Disney, guests can book the ultimate Disney cruise experience on select sailings in Alaska and Europe. Throughout the voyage, knowledgeable Adventure Guides provide dedicated service both onboard and in port, as they lead guests on specially curated excursions, interactive activities and off-the-beaten-path adventures. Onboard the ship, guests enjoy unique experiences and premium amenities exclusive to Adventures by Disney, such as an intimate talkback session with Walt Disney Theatre cast members followed by a behind-the-scenes costume and prop activity.
  • Adventures by Disney also offers popular pre-cruise vacations in London; Barcelona, Spain; and Copenhagen, Denmark. These two- to three-night Escapes feature unforgettable experiences in iconic cities. Plus, activities like flamenco dancing, mosaic making and preparing local cuisine immerse families in the culture of each region.
  • Bookings for these Adventures by Disney offerings open to the public on Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, visit adventuresbydisney.com or contact a travel agent.
  • Disney Vacation Club will host a members-only charter cruise in 2021, a five-night western Caribbean sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy on June 12, 2021. Bookings open to Disney Vacation Club members on May 2, 2020.

