Get Your First Look Inside Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Today, Universal Orlando Resort revealed a first look at its newest and eighth hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, which will see its grand opening on March 17, 2020.

The first look photos of Dockside Inn and Suites guest areas include its casual dining food court – Pier 8 Market, the hotel lobby (seen above), resort-style pool and 2-Bedroom Suites.

This first look gives guests a preview of the inspiration for Dockside Inn and Suites, designed to evoke the feeling of being surrounded by the sea from the shore and catching the sunset from beneath a pier.

Dockside Inn and Suites is the second hotel in Universal Orlando’s Value category and will add 2,050 guest rooms to the destination by the end of 2020, featuring both standard rooms and spacious 2-Bedroom Suites that sleep up to six.

With rates starting as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay during value season, Dockside Inn and Suites combines the quality guests have come to expect from a Universal Orlando hotel with an extra-affordable price point – creating an experience that is unmatched in the Orlando area.

Plus, hotel guests receive exclusive theme park benefits, including Early Park Admission, complimentary and convenient transportation to and from the theme parks, and more, creating a complete and seamless vacation experience.

Dockside Inn and Suites will become the eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co.

With the addition of Dockside Inn and Suites and the 750-room Surfside Inn and Suites, the two Universal’s Endless Summer Resort hotels will add 2,800 rooms to the destination – bringing the total room count at Universal Orlando Resort to 9,000 rooms by the end of 2020.