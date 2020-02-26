Tony Hale Cast in Dual Role for Hulu’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Tony Hale has been cast in the dual role of Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain in Hulu’s upcoming original series, The Mysterious Benedict Society.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Hulu has announced that actor Tony Hale ( Veep, Arrested Development, and creator of Archibald’s Next Big Thing ) has been cast to play the dual role of Mr. Benedict and his twin brother Mr. Curtain in the upcoming original series The Mysterious Benedict Society.

and creator of ) has been cast to play the dual role of Mr. Benedict and his twin brother Mr. Curtain in the upcoming original series The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on the best-selling children’s novel

is based on the The talented Hale recently wrapped “Wakey, Wakey” the one-man play at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, and Disney fans will recognize him as the voice of “Forky” in Toy Story 4 and Forky Asks A Question.

Meet Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain:

Mr. Benedict, a rumpled, affable eccentric genius, he is the head of the Mysterious Benedict Society – a group of orphans he has recruited to save the world. While Mr. Benedict is reluctant to put the children in harm’s way, he feels there is no other choice. His Society is mysterious and so is Mr. Benedict himself; he is the genial, cunning mastermind.

Mr. Curtain is Mr. Benedict’s frustratingly sharp, well put-together (if villainous) twin brother.

Synopsis:

“Based on the best-selling novel, The Mysterious Benedict Society is the tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.”

Creative team:

The Mysterious Benedict Society is executive produced by: Sonar Entertainment Twentieth Century Fox Television Jamie Tarses Karen Kehela Sherwood Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) Phil Hay (writer/creator)

is executive produced by: Showrunners for the series are: Darren Swimmer Todd Slavkin

