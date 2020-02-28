Season 2 of “Just Roll With It” Sees J.C. Currais Become a Regular Cast Member and John Ratzenberger Join in a Recurring Role

As we approach the season 2 premiere of the Disney Channel hybrid comedy, Just Roll With It, Disney Channel has announced that two cast members will be added to the show. The sitcom/improv series will see the addition of J.C. Currais as a regular cast member and John Ratzenberger in a recurring role.

