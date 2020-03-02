SeaWorld San Diego’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival Will Feature More Than 30 New Food Items and Four New Countries to Explore

SeaWorld San Diego’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival is ready to set sail this weekend! With 150 beer choices, four new countries to explore, more than 30 new food items, and live entertainment on three stages, Seven Seas is San Diego’s premier food festival! What’s Happening: SeaWorld San Diego is preparing to launch its annual Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival on March 7, a premier food event that will sail on for nine weekends through May 3, 2020.

With more than 40 food items (including 32 that are new to this year’s lineup), 150 beer options, four new regional realms including a German beer garden, nearly a dozen wine varieties and live entertainment on three stages, this festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the senses where epicurean adventurers can go on a culinary voyage around the world without ever leaving the park!

Also new this year is the inclusion of SeaWorld’s Waterfront as the ideal backdrop for the California realm, featuring a laid-back SoCal vibe, live music and a stunning view of Mission Bay to enjoy while sipping and sampling. All you need to join this gastronomic trip is park admission and an appetite the size of an ocean! Plus, SeaWorld Annual Pass Members can take advantage of an exclusive offer to receive 18 samples for the price of 15!

Check out the menu online before visiting to plan your own unique culinary trip, or just arrive at the park and wing it! Food samples can be purchased à la carte (ranging from $5 to $7.50), or with a Food and Drink Sampler card. The 10-item card is $52.00 and the 15-item card is $67.00.

What’s new for Food? A lot! Seven Seas, in its sixth year, has four new countries to explore giving guests the opportunity to taste a total of nine culinary worlds: NEW! — Spain NEW! — Argentina NEW! – China NEW! — German Beer Garden Mediterranean (includes France, Italy, Greece and Mediterranean Stage) Mexico (Baja/Oaxaca) California (includes California Surf, California Turf, California Stage) Hawaii/Polynesia Tiki Bar and Polynesian Stage

Come and try bratwurst and homemade pretzels from the German Beer Garden or a Pork Belly Bao Bun from China. Travel to Baja where Seven Seas adventurers will find three new Latin-inspired treats: Shrimp Taco al Carbon, Baja Ceviche and Carne Asada Tacos, or venture to Oaxaca for Chicken Mole and Tamales Oaxaqueños.

In the realm dedicated to Greece, foodies will discover new finds such as falafel and hummus with naan. In Italy, new items include Cavitappi Bolognese, Buffalo Mozzarella Salad and Gnocchi. And finally, in France, Coq au Vin and the Jambon de Paris Baguette will offer up a certain je ne sais quoi.

SeaWorld is proud to partner with local craft beer makers for Seven Seas, offering up a total of 150 beer options throughout the festival, and the opportunity to meet different featured brewers each weekend. From IPAs to ales and stouts to porters, there’s a beer for every palette.

SeaWorld will feature nearly a dozen wines this year, complementing delicious food items in California, Baja, Italy, France, Spain, Argentina and Germany. A Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon will pair nicely with a quinoa black bean slider in the California realm, while over in France, the E. Guigal Rouge Cotes du Rhone will go alongside the Lamp Chop quite nicely.

In addition to wine, the park will offer up five different specialty drinks, such as the Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri in Polynesia, Margaritas in the Mexican realm at the Baja and Oaxaca Beer Hub and Mai Tais at the Tiki Bar & Polynesian Stage.

While guests are sampling and sipping from the Seven Seas menu, they can also savor live music performed on three stages: the California Stage at SeaWorld’s new Waterfront will offer the rich blend of award-winning musicians homegrown in San Diego, all with the stunning backdrop of Mission Bay; the Mediterranean Stage (near Italy, Greece and France) will feature savory sounds and sweet melodies as local bands play the best of European café music; and the Polynesian Stage, at SeaWorld’s outdoor Nautilus Amphitheater, will bring the spirit of the islands to life on stage, with cultural dances, music and, at the end of the day, a fire dance finale.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas & Craft Beer Food Festival is included with park admission. The best way for guests to experience SeaWorld San Diego and all of the park’s seasonal events is with an Annual Pass or Fun Card. Annual Pass Members receive 12 months of unlimited visits, free parking, priority access to Emperor (the tallest, fastest, longest and only floorless dive coaster on the West Coast), merchandise and dining discounts, and special limited-time perks throughout the year. Or, guests can purchase a Fun Card to receive unlimited access to the park until December 31, 2020. 1 of 7 Read Related Articles Lunar New Year, Food & Wine Festivals Returning to…

Universal Studios Hollywood to Host First Ever…

Get a Sneak Peek at the 2019 Epcot International…

Discover Fall Fun and Savings at SeaWorld Orlando