Mattel Reveals New Pixar, Star Wars, and Frozen Toys at Toy Fair New York

At the recent Toy Fair New York 2020, Mattel revealed their new Disney-themed toys that span Frozen and several Pixar favorites including Toy Story, Onward, and Cars. Of course fans of Disney+’s The Mandalorian will be delighted to know “The Child” is among the new entries too. These items will encourage imaginative play for Disney fans of all ages. Some items are available now and other will debut throughout the year.

Fisher Price

Fisher-Price Disney Frozen Figures by Little People: $9.99 | 1 1⁄2 – 5Y | Available Spring 2020

Toddlers and preschoolers can recreate their favorite moments from Disney's Frozen with this Little People figure pack.

with this Little People figure pack. Featuring Disney’s Anna and Elsa dressed in their coronation outfits, along with Kristoff and Olaf, kids can imagine all sorts of magical adventures with this collectible figure set.



Fisher-Price Disney Princess Play & Go Castle by Little People: $19.99 | 1 1⁄2 – 5Y | Available Fall 2020

From playing peek-a-boo with mice, high-fiving a frog and practicing their princess twirl, to sliding down to the stable for a chat with their friends, Disney Princess Cinderella and Ariel, there's so much fun for kids to explore.

This take-along playset features an easy-grasp handle, two sides of play, a spinning dance floor, and a variety of hidden surprises to uncover.

Fisher-Price Disney Princess/Frozen Parade by Little People: $6.99 | 1 1⁄2 – 5Y | Available Spring 2020

Each Disney Princess and Frozen character comes with their own unique Little People vehicles and ride-along friend!

character comes with their own unique Little People vehicles and ride-along friend! Collect all the Disney Princess Parade vehicles to create the ultimate magical parade! This year we’re introducing new Frozen parade vehicles featuring Anna and Elsa

Fisher-Price Disney/Frozen Trot Along Pony Asst by Little People: $9.99 | 1 1⁄2 – 5Y | Available Fall 2020

To complement our Disney Princess Play & Go Castle, we’re pairing our Disney Princesses with their trusty steeds!

Choose from Rapunzel and Maximus, Belle and Phillippe, or Anna and Sven! Plus activate fun galloping sounds when you place your Disney Princess character onto their animal best friend’s back

Fisher-Price Disney Frozen Arendelle Winter Wonderland by Little People: $19.99 | 12M+ | Available Fall 2020

Toddlers can enjoy hours of ice-skating adventures without even bundling up with this Disney Frozen Arendelle Winter Wonderland playset by Little People.

This toddler-friendly playset comes with Disney Frozen Anna and Elsa character figures and features realistic ice-skating motion, a manual swing for the figures to ride, and some familiar friendly faces to visit around the park.

Disney and Pixar's Cars

Disney and Pixar's Cars Double Circuit Speedway: $49.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2020

In Disney and Pixar's Cars , racers can train like the pros in Rusteze Racing Center, the Next Gen training facility.

, racers can train like the pros in Rusteze Racing Center, the Next Gen training facility. Race, jump and drift on this boosted playset — it's a racing set designed to push cars to the limit with high speeds and stunting action.

Build out the world of Rusteze Racing Center by connecting this playset to the Rusteze Racing Tower and Tune-Up Playsets.

Set includes one Lightning McQueen vehicle for racing action right out of the box.

Disney and Pixar's Cars Rusteze Racing Tower Playset: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Disney and Pixar's Cars fans get sky-high thrills with Rust-Eze Racing Tower! Like the movie's famed training center, this playset features numerous prep areas plus a bonus racing track.

fans get sky-high thrills with Rust-Eze Racing Tower! Like the movie's famed training center, this playset features numerous prep areas plus a bonus racing track. Ride the two-car elevator to the launching deck and practice racing on the simulator. Launch off the deck to do trial runs with the included 1:55 scale plastic Lightning McQueen!

Add other Cars characters and face off in side-by-side action! A fair start gate sends vehicles simultaneously spiraling down the track. If you beat your opponent, a moving flag will signal victory and you can celebrate in the Winner’s Circle!

characters and face off in side-by-side action! A fair start gate sends vehicles simultaneously spiraling down the track. If you beat your opponent, a moving flag will signal victory and you can celebrate in the Winner’s Circle! Build out the world of Rusteze Racing Center by connecting this playset to the Rusteze Double Circuit Speedway and Tune-Up Playsets.

Disney and Pixar's Cars Rusteze Racing Center Tune-Up Playset: $14.99 | 4Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Prep like pro racers at Disney and Pixar's Cars Tune-Up Center. This exciting racing themed playset has multiple storytelling areas for maximum fun!

Tune-Up Center. This exciting racing themed playset has multiple storytelling areas for maximum fun! First, practice endurance in the wind tunnel, then gas up at the pump before checking your engine stats on the platform.

A bridge transforms into an elevator to carry your vehicle between floors and a car wash will give you a champion shine.

Transport the included 1:55 scale plastic Jackson Storm from station to station until he's primed and ready to race in the next Piston Cup!

Build out the world of Rusteze Racing Center by connecting this playset to the Rusteze Double Circuit Speedway and Rusteze Racing Tower playsets.

Disney and Pixar's Cars Color Change Asst: $5.99 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2020

These customizable cars deliver two paint jobs in one!

Based on favorite characters in Disney and Pixar's Cars movies, these 1:55 scale vehicles change color when they're dipped in water.

Warm water changes the vehicle to a new color, and cold water changes it right back!

1 of 3

Disney and Pixar's Cars Stunt & Splash Red: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Radiator Spring’s favorite firetruck, Red, is ready for action! Use Red’s working hose to spray a Color Changer vehicle with warm water and watch it transform to a completely different color—then change it back with cold water.

Use Red’s ladder to transform for gravity drop action – jump over the flames and land in the color change tank to transform. Then, reset the ladders and launch through the flaming ring – if you miss the jump, your color change car will transform before your eyes.

Set includes one exclusive color changing Lightning McQueen vehicle.

Disney and Pixar's Cars XRS Rocket Racing Super Loop: $19.99 | 4Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Blast off with Lightning McQueen as he braves extreme competition stunts with the Disney and Pixar's Cars XRS Rocket Racing Super Loop Challenge!

XRS Rocket Racing Super Loop Challenge! It features a kickback launcher that propels cars down the ramp at record-breaking speed as rocket flames spin out of their exhausts.

Shoot your vehicle through the loop and then check your velocity with the moving speedometer.

Race straight or flip the diverter to take the ramp and jump over other cars in crazy stunt action!

The signs collapse for a realistic effect and you can customize the course for more racing options.

Disney and Pixar's Cars XRS Rocket Racing Die-Cast Singles Asst: $5.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Take your Disney and Pixar’s Cars racing play to extremes with XRS Rocket Racers! These amped-up versions of your favorite characters have cool custom decos and spinning flames that shoot out of the exhaust pipes!

They also include a pit stop “blast barrier” accessory piece. Blast down the track with Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez, Jackson Storm and more.

Watch each 1:55 scale die-cast compete at hyper speed all the way to the finish line!

Zombies 2

Zombies 2 Core Doll Asst: $19.99 | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Choose from this assortment of 11.5-inch dolls that include Addison in her cheerleading uniform Eliza Zed Wynter Willa

Designed to look just like their characters on-screen, dolls have personalized hairstyles and trendy outfits.

Dolls can stand alone and have 11 bendable “joints” to dance, howl, cheer, or strike a pose.

Zombies 2 Singing Addison Werewolf Doll: $29.99 | 6Y+| Available Fall 2020

Addison singing doll from Disney’s Zombies 2 includes deluxe details like extra-long hair and shimmery gold makeup, with pieces like a fur-collared vest, suede pants, and gold-pointed booties.

includes deluxe details like extra-long hair and shimmery gold makeup, with pieces like a fur-collared vest, suede pants, and gold-pointed booties. Press the moonstone for the musical’s popular hit, “Call to the Wild.” Fans can howl and sing along!

Doll can stand alone and has 11 bendable “joints” — in the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, and knees.

Zombies 2 Addison Prom Doll: $24.99 | 6Y+| Available Fall 2020

Prom Addison is outfitted in the same look as in the musical with a sparkly prom dress, silver heels, chandelier earrings, corsage and moonstone necklace.

Addison doll also comes with her signature cheer jacket and white sneakers.

Doll can stand alone and has 11 bendable “joints” — in the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, and knees.

Star Wars “The Child”

Star Wars The Child 11” Basic Plush: $24.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old mysterious creature with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as the Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series, The Mandalorian , this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.

, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection. Wearing his robes as seen in the show, the toy plush has a soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible.

Star Wars fans of all ages will love taking on the role of the Mandalorian bounty hunter and caring for the Child as their own!

Star Wars The Child 8” Basic Plush: $12.99 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian , this officially-licensed Star Wars plush toy with life-like glass eyes is the perfect addition to your Star Wars collection.

, this officially-licensed Star Wars plush toy with life-like glass eyes is the perfect addition to your Star Wars collection. This adorable 8-inch all-plush toy embraces the cuteness of the 50-year-old mysterious alien. He may look like a baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as the Child.

Wearing robes as seen in the show, this all-plush toy has a soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling.

Star Wars fans of all ages will love taking on the role of the Mandalorian bounty hunter and caring for the Child as their own!

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Mini Asst.: $3.49 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story films are bursting with exciting adventures starring funny and lovable characters that everyone can relate to.

films are bursting with exciting adventures starring funny and lovable characters that everyone can relate to. Fans can collect all their favorites with our vast variety of adorable minis! Each surprise package contains a beloved character. Whether it’s new stars like Forky or Bo Peep from Toy Story 4 or Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, there are so many to enjoy! Over 60 figures to choose from.

or Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, there are so many to enjoy! Over 60 figures to choose from. The mini figures can stand on their own making it easy for collectors to create an awesome display. They are the perfect compact size for fun at home and on the go.

Each mini figure has authentic details and expressions making them perfect for collectors.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Figure Assortment: $9.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Get ready to celebrate 25 years of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story adventures with a vast variety of characters!

Each highly posable figure comes in movie-inspired relative scale and features iconic styling. They're the perfect size for action storytelling play.

New to the line are friends like Zurg, Karen Beverly and the Space Aliens, joining favorites Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Jessie, Forky, Duke Caboom, Slinky and Rex.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story True Talkers: $14.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story fans enjoy exciting, authentic play with these talking character figures! Each beloved character comes to life with iconic designs, a unique talking expression and 15+ phrases!

Re-create your favorite adventures with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Forky, Jessie and Rex as they speak actual phrases from the movies.

Each delightful figure is highly posable, in movie-inspired relative scale and ready for exciting action play.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Galaxy Explorer: $34.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Get ready to embark on the ultimate Space Ranger mission with the Galaxy Explorer Spacecraft and Buzz Lightyear figure! The vehicle features 3 modes of play for epic adventures!

Fly through the cosmos and explore other galaxies in space shuttle mode. Rotate the ship’s wings to engage in hover mode.

In missile mode, utilize the working claw for thrilling rescues or blast projectiles to take the enemy down and save the day!

Pixar Figures Assortment: $9.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Re-create exciting movie adventures with beloved characters from the world of Pixar!

Each detailed figure celebrates iconic moments and features 12 points of articulation so fans can re-create signature action and dynamic poses.

Choose from an array of heroes like Merida from Brave with her bow, quiver and arrows, Mr. Incredible or Elastigirl with Jack-Jack from The Incredibles , Mike Wazowski with Boo Sulley Monsters, Inc. , WALL•E with Eve WALL•E , Miguel with Dante from Coco , and be on the lookout for more fan-favorites coming soon.

with her bow, quiver and arrows, Mr. Incredible or Elastigirl with Jack-Jack from , , , Miguel with Dante from , and be on the lookout for more fan-favorites coming soon. Together, these authentic action figures create a dynamic display and a special Pixar collection.

Pixar Mini Figure Asst.: $3.49 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Re-create exciting movie adventures with beloved characters from Disney and Pixar's Cars, The Good Dinosaur , Inside Out, Finding Nemo, WALL•E and Monsters, Inc .

and . Each adorable figure features a dynamic pose with signature designs and an iconic expression. Their compact size is perfect for play at home and on the go.

Collect, display and gift them to Pixar fans!

Pixar Spotlight Series: $29.99 | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Special features ensure that each deluxe Pixar character in this series is highly collectible.

Disney and Pixar’s Alien Remix Assortment: $5.99 | 6Y+ | Available Spring 2020

It’s the beloved Pixar Aliens like you’ve never seen before – in disguise as stars from across the Pixar universe!

These hilarious mashups include Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Mr. Incredible, Boo, Sulley, Miguel, Remy, Nemo, Anger, Merida and more to come – each in their iconic character outfits with stylized Alien faces.

Adorable, colorful and totally unique, the 3-inch scale figures will inspire creative movie play and new ways of storytelling.

Pixar Basic Plush: $9.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Kids will love to snuggle and play out favorite movie stories with iconic characters from Pixar films.

Each super soft plush toy is made of colorful fabric with attention to the details that fans of the classic films will appreciate.

Choose favorites like Dory and Nemo from Finding Nemo, Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc., Lotso from Toy Story 3, Bing Bong from Inside Out and more.

Disney and Pixar’s Hello WALL•E: $49.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Play out your favorite WALL•E adventures with this animatronic figure.

adventures with this animatronic figure. Follow WALL•E around while controlling him.

around while controlling him. He talks, he roams, he charms audiences from your living room!

Disney and Pixar’s Onward

Disney and Pixar’s Onward Figures Assortment: $9.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

In Disney and Pixar's newest film Onward , two elf brothers must leave the comfort of their suburban home and venture Onward to discover if there still is magic in the world. Join their epic quest with leads Ian, Barley and half of their dad, Wilden Lightfoot.

, two elf brothers must leave the comfort of their suburban home and venture to discover if there still is magic in the world. Join their epic quest with leads Ian, Barley and half of their dad, Wilden Lightfoot. Each character figure features authentic details and is fully articulated. Ian comes with his wizard staff and beloved pet dragon Blazey, Wilden comes with two biker sprites and Barley comes with a sword.

Disney and Pixar’s Onward Wizard Staff: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Re-create magical movie moments and become a wizard with this film-authentic staff.

Disney and Pixar’s Onward Mini Figures Asst.: $3.49 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Re-create special journeys and movie adventures with this key mini character set.

These figures are the perfect, compact size for at home and on the go story play.

Disney and Pixar’s Onward Basic Plush Asst.: $7.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020