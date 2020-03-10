Duffy’s Friend ‘Olu Renamed ‘Olu Mel, New Character Merchandise Coming to Disney’s Aulani

Duffy’s friend ‘Olu the turtle has a new name. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a story about ‘Olu and how he, Duffy and ShellieMay came up with the new name ‘Olu Mel.

Disney shared the following story on ‘Olu’s name change: As the story goes, on a bright sunny Hawai‘i day, Duffy and ShellieMay were looking for ‘Olu so the three friends could play, but he was nowhere to be found. So, they decided to check the beach. As they followed their usual path to the ocean, they began to hear melodious music. When they arrived at the shore, they found ‘Olu strumming his ‘ukulele and singing about blue and white waves playing hide-and-seek with one another. Both Duffy and ShellieMay agreed that they thought ‘Olu’s melody was truly beautiful. So beautiful, that right then and there, ShellieMay wanted to give their friend the nickname Mel, short for melody. Duffy added that he always liked the name ‘Olu too. ‘Olu thought for a second, then started strumming his ‘ukulele and singing, “Duffy and ShellieMay, you like both names, that’s swell. From now on, you can call me, ‘Olu Mel!” Duffy and ShellieMay looked at each other and exclaimed, “We love the name, ‘Olu Mel!” Seeing his dear friends so excited about his new name, the musical turtle felt happy and honored to be called ‘Olu Mel, because now, music was a part of his name.



In addition to the story, Disney also shared that new character merchandise based on the newly named ‘Olu Mel will be coming to Aulani this sumer.