Disney Cruise Line Automatically Extends Final Payment Dates by 30 Days for Select Summer Sailings

Disney Cruise Line has automatically extended final payment dates by 30 days for select Summer 2020 sailings on all of their cruise ships.
What’s happening:
- In light of recent global events, Disney Cruise Line has added an automatic final payment extension for select 2020 summer reservations.
- The change went into effect on Wednesday, March 18th with final payments now extended out an additional 30 days.
- As an example, a departure with a final payment due March 18, 2020, is now extended to April 17, 2020
- The impacted summer sailings are:
- Disney Dream: Sailing embarking on June 17 – sailings embarking on August 30
- Disney Fantasy: Sailing embarking on July 18 – sailings embarking on August 31
- Disney Wonder: Sailing embarking on July 20 – sailings embarking on August 31
- Disney Magic: Sailing embarking on August 5 – sailings embarking on August 30
The following policies apply:
- Guests will not be able to complete Online Check-In or book Cruise Activities/Port Adventures if they have not paid in full
- Disney Cruise LineAir will continue to follow existing policies:
- Payment will be due at time of final for Flexible Air
- Restricted Air is non-refundable once paid
- The cancellation policy will shift by 30 days for all non-suite/non-concierge staterooms
- There are no changes to the cancellation policy for Suites and Concierge Staterooms