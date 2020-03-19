Disney Cruise Line Automatically Extends Final Payment Dates by 30 Days for Select Summer Sailings

Disney Cruise Line has automatically extended final payment dates by 30 days for select Summer 2020 sailings on all of their cruise ships.

What’s happening:

In light of recent global events

The change went into effect on Wednesday, March 18th with final payments now extended out an additional 30 days.

As an example, a departure with a final payment due March 18, 2020, is now extended to April 17, 2020

The impacted summer sailings are: Disney Dream: Sailing embarking on June 17 – sailings embarking on August 30 Disney Fantasy: Sailing embarking on July 18 – sailings embarking on August 31 Disney Wonder: Sailing embarking on July 20 – sailings embarking on August 31 Disney Magic: Sailing embarking on August 5 – sailings embarking on August 30



The following policies apply: