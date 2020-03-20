ESPN to Air “UFC Day” Featuring 11 Hours of Classic UFC Fights

by | Mar 20, 2020 11:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

This Saturday, March 21, will be “UFC Day” on ESPN, a special programming lineup featuring classic UFC fights, current super stars, and future headliners. Starting at noon ET and continuing for 11-consecutive hours, ESPN will present nine programs with some great fights and some of the brightest stars the sport has to offer.

  • “UFC Day” on ESPN will begin at noon ET on Saturday, March 21 with the following schedule:
    • UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2 – U.S. Olympic gold medalist wrestler Henry Cejudo delivered a razor-thin split-decision victory by dethroning the only flyweight champion in UFC history, Demetrious Johnson in the co-main of UFC 227 (August 2018).
    • UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1 and 2 – UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz: Held March 2016, Diaz claimed victory, against the former featherweight champion, by submission in the second round. In a rematch at UFC 202 (August 2016), McGregor won by unanimous decision.
    • UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson 1 – Considered one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights of all time, and one recently announced to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing later this year, Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlined UFC 165 (September 2013). Current UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones won by unanimous decision, setting the record for most successful light heavyweight title defenses (6).
    • UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson 1 – At UFC 139, held November 2011, Dan Henderson and Mauricio Rua, put on one of the most memorable fights in UFC history. Henderson claimed victory by unanimous decision in an epic five-round battle. The all-time classic was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame ‘Fight Wing’ in 2018.
    • UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya – In the 2019 “Fight of the Year” Israel Adesanya became the UFC’s interim middleweight champion, by unanimous decision, following a five-round fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in Atlanta.
    • UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor – Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time in two years in October 2018, to face undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the fourth round, Khabib claimed victory by submission, to retain his title in this matchup between two of the biggest stars in UFC history.
    • UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz – UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz marked the UFC’s 500th event, and it was a card headlined by the two most revered fighters in one of the most anticipated events of 2019, it was Masvidal who claimed victory by technical knockout.
  • Additionally, on Monday, March 23, the entirety of UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero will become available for replay to all ESPN+ subscribers.
 
 
Send this to a friend