Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers Passed Away

We’re sad to share that singer/songwriter Kenny Rogers has passed away. One of the most legendary country music entertainers of all time, Rogers crossed over into mainstream radio with his Grammy winning hit song, “The Gambler,” which also led to acting opportunities. His other hits include “Coward of the Country,” “Lady,” and “Islands in the Stream,” a duet with Dolly Parton, one of his frequent collaborators.

In 1978, Kenny Rogers took part in a televised TV special to celebrate the 50th birthday of Mickey Mouse and guest starred on The Muppet Show in 1979, where he performed “The Gambler” on a train with Jim Henson puppets.

He also took part in Donald Duck’s 50th Birthday Special, introducing a segment about Donald Duck raising his nephews.

Kenny Rogers continued to make music until 2015 with his final studio album, Once Again it’s Christmas. Rogers passed away Friday, March 20th, at the age of 81 under hospice care in Georgia. He is survived by his wife and five children. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans.