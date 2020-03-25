ESPN2 to Present Twelve-Hour Serena Williams Marathon March 27-28

Date Time (ET) Event

Fri, Mar 27 6 pm 2017 Australian Open – Women’s Championship (Serena Williams vs Venus Williams) Serena’s last Grand Slam victory to date. She won while eight weeks pregnant, and without dropping a single set, nor facing a tiebreak in any set throughout the tournament.

8 pm 2003 Australian Open – Women’s Championship (Serena Williams vs Venus Williams) With this win, Serena completed the career Grand Slam at the age of 21 – a feat only Steffi Graf has bested in the Open era.

10 pm 2002 Wimbledon – Ladies’ Championship (Serena Williams vs Venus Williams) Facing off against her sister Venus, who was the two-time defending champion, Serena secured her first Wimbledon title and claimed the No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

Sat, Mar 28 12 am 2012 Wimbledon – Ladies’ Championship (Serena Williams vs Agnieszka Radwanska) Serena ended a two-year major drought with her fifth Wimbledon victory.

2 am 2012 US Open – Women’s Championship (Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka) The first time since 1995 that the final was decided in three sets. With this victory, Serena became the third woman (after Steffi Graf and her sister Venus) in history to win Wimbledon, The Olympics, and the US Open in the same season.