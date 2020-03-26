ESPN to Air Disney Sports Movies as Part of Friday Night Programing

For families looking for some viewing options they can watch together, ESPN will air Disney sports films as part of its Friday night programming, beginning with The Rookie on Friday, March 27th, timed to MLB’s planned Opening Week.

Continuing the following Friday, April 3rd, timed to the traditional NCAA Final Four weekend, will be Glory Road .

. Additional films to be scheduled will include Miracle, Invincible, Secretariat and The Greatest Game Ever Played .

and . The first two films are set to air on March 27 and April 3. Additional air dates to be announced.

The full lineup of Disney sports films to air on ESPN is as follows:

The Rookie Friday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET High school coach Jim Morris thought his dream was over. He’d had his shot playing baseball, blew out his shoulder, and retired without ever reaching the big leagues. Then, in 1999, he made a bet with his perpetually losing team: If they won the district championship, Morris – who threw a 98 mph fastball – would try out for the majors. The team went from worst to first, and Jim was soon on the road to becoming the oldest rookie in the major leagues! Watch it now on Disney+ .

Glory Road Friday, April 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET Josh Lucas stars as future Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins of tiny Texas Western University, who bucks convention by simply starting the best players he can find: history’s first all-African American lineup. In a turbulent time of social and political change, their unlikely success sends shock waves through the sport that follow the underdog Miners all the way to an epic showdown! Watch it now on Disney+ .

Miracle Determined coach, Herb Brooks, had an impossible dream – beat the seemingly unbeatable Soviets at their own game. Starting with a handpicked group of 26 undisciplined kids, Brooks coached them to play like they never played before, and turned 20 of them into a team that believed they could achieve the unachievable – and in the process, united a nation with a new feeling of hope. Watch it now on Disney+ .

Invincible Vince Papale, an ordinary guy who, against extraordinary odds, gets a one-in-a-gazillion shot at living every sports fan’s wildest fantasy. Philadelphia Eagles’ new coach Dick Vermeil calls an unprecedented open tryout, and the 30-year-old bartender who never played college ball makes the cut. Now Vince needs every bit of his gritty, never-say-die attitude and enormous heart to survive in the high-stakes world of professional football. Watch it now on Disney+ .

Secretariat Behind every legend lies an impossible dream. Witness the spectacular journey of an incredible horse named Secretariat and the moving story of his unlikely owner, a housewife who risked everything to make him a champion. Watch it now on Disney+ .

The Greatest Game Ever Played Armed with nothing but talent, a working-class youth has a seemingly impossible dream: to compete against the world’s greatest player, his idol Harry Vardon. Soon, with the help of his spunky, 10-year-old caddy Eddie, Francis boldly breaks down all barriers with a thrilling display of unrivaled drive, skill, and heart, and challenges the golf pro for the U.S. Open Championship! Watch it now on Disney+ .

