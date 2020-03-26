“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Returns to Television, Remotely Produced, On March 30th

by | Mar 26, 2020 7:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Though he might not have the live studio audience, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted earlier today that the show will return, though remotely produced, on March 30th, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Though Jimmy Kimmel has been doing “minilogues” and abbreviated versions of his show for digital content, what has been airing on television recently is “legacy content” (or reruns depending on what generation you’re from) after a repositioned Nightline that has temporarily taken his time slot.
  • As of March 30th, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will be remotely produced and will be airing new episodes on ABC. The remote production will still take place in his own home.
  • He was the first late night host to re-introduce face-to-face in person interviews on his abbreviated digital version of his show, with comedian Bill Burr who stood across the street to comply with government guidance on social distancing. This specific example might not be recurring, but it will be interesting to see how Kimmel pulls off the show with his guests next week, Samuel L Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Jeff Tweedy, Grouplove and more.
  • What is not clear at this time however, is whether or not Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to its original timeslot, with Nightline and their special Coronavirus coverage returning to after the show. Interestingly, with Nightline and their special coverage in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel has seen a ratings boost on his legacy content.
  • Kimmel’s announcement comes as other late night hosts have all announced that they would be returning to television as well on or near March 30th.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! is ABC’s longest-running late-night talk show. Now in its 17th season, Jimmy Kimmel Live! produces some of the most popular comedy bits in late-night and features a diverse lineup of guests including actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, authors, politicians, newsmakers and the occasional random weirdo. Kimmel’s monologue skewers pop culture and up-to-the-minute news.

 
 
