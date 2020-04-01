Wizard World Virtual Experiences to Host Online Event With Q&A With Cast of “Once Upon a Time”

Wizard World Entertainment, a company that produces numerous conventions and events focused on comics, movies, tv, and just pop culture in general, has come up with a way to provide that same kind entertainment without the need to leave your home. The next in these from-home events? A virtual experience featuring several cast members from the hit TV Show, Once Upon a Time.

What’s Happening: