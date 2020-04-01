Wizard World Virtual Experiences to Host Online Event With Q&A With Cast of “Once Upon a Time”

Wizard World Entertainment, a company that produces numerous conventions and events focused on comics, movies, tv, and just pop culture in general, has come up with a way to provide that same kind entertainment without the need to leave your home. The next in these from-home events? A virtual experience featuring several cast members from the hit TV Show, Once Upon a Time.
What’s Happening:
- Wizard World Virtual Experiences presents Sean Maguire, Lee Arenberg, Jared Gilmore from the cast of Once Upon a TIme is a virtual event bringing you Live Video Chats, Recorded Video Messages, Autographs (shipping included), and a Live Q&A with the cast!
- FREE Live Q&A: Take part in this free, interactive and moderated live video Q&A with the cast of Once Upon a Time! Stay tuned for a link to the livestream that will be posted here, on Wizard World social media pages, and sent out via email.
- Live Video Chats: An exclusive, 1-minute private video chat with a cast member from Once Upon a Time. After purchasing, a Wizard World representative will reach out to you with more information on how to redeem your Live Video Chat.
- Recorded Video Message: After purchasing, a Wizard World representative will reach out to collect the content you would like recorded in your Video Recorded Message. 250 character limit.
- Autographs: Includes your choice of an 8"10" photo or 11"x17" lithograph (that will be a custom designed exclusive for this event). This item will be mailed to your address of choice, shipping is included. During checkout, complete the form to choose your item and fill in your shipping address. After purchasing, a Wizard World representative will reach out to you with more information. There is a 9.5% sales tax applied during checkout.
- More information about the event and tickets can be found on the official website.
- The virtual event will take place on Saturday, April 4th, at 12:00 PM PDT