Disney Parks Releases Updates for Annual Passholders For Both Resorts

With all the updates coming in regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Disney has given another update regarding arguably the most loyal fanbase, the Annual Passholders.

What’s Happening:

Disney has given an update regarding annual passes, both paid up front and those on the monthly installment plans.

These new updates apply to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

If you are an annual passholder that has paid in full: As previously announced, all active annual passes will be extended by the number of days that the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the passholder’s accounts prior to the reopening of the parks. As an alternative, in lieu of an extension of their passes, passholders who have paid in full may choose to receive a partial refund for the theme park closure period. More information on this option will be provided soon on how to choose this option.

If you are an Annual Passholder that is on the monthly payment plan: Effective April 5, 2020, Disney will automatically stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the parks are closed. Disney will also retroactively refund payments made between March 14th through April 4, 2020. Payments will resume on the passholder’s regularly scheduled payment dates once the parks reopen. NOTE: Pass expiration dates WILL NOT be extended and passes will expire on their originally scheduled expiration dates. As an alternative, guests paying on the monthly payment plan may choose to have their monthly payments postponed starting with payments due April 5th through the parks closure period, and then resumed on the passholder’s regularly scheduled payment date once the parks reopen. Postponed payments will be collected in the months following the end of the passholder’s currently scheduled payment term. The pass will be extended by the number of days that the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the annual passholder’s account prior to the reopening of the theme parks. Information will be provided soon on how to choose this option.

