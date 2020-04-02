Tony Hale Reads “Forky in Craft Buddy Day” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Tony Hale joins the fun today, appropriately reading Forky in Craft Buddy Day.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Tony Hale reads Forky in Craft Buddy Day. Check it out below:

More Tony Hale:

As he mentions in the above clip, Forky borrowed Hale’s voice for Toy Story 4 ! Parents of inquisitive children will want to check out the shorts series, Forky Asks a Question where the spork-turned-toy inquires about all sorts of real world things.

! Parents of inquisitive children will want to check out the shorts series, where the spork-turned-toy inquires about all sorts of real world things. Hale is likely most recognized playing the youngest son of the Bluth clan, Buster, in the Fox TV series Arrested Development.

