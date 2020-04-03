Disney Books Offering “Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem” for Free

In celebration of Onward coming to Disney+, Disney Books has made the eBook version of Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem available for free.
- This new promotion lasts from today to April 11 and is available for US residents only.
- This tale follows Sadalia, an ordinary teenage elf with big dreams as she investigates the truth about the Lightfoot brothers’ epic quest.
- Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem is a middle-grade level novel that’s 256 pages long.
- You can download Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem here and watch Onward on Disney+ now.
About Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem:
- Sadalia Brushthorn is an ordinary teenage elf. She goes to school, hangs out with her friends, and dreams of becoming a journalist. But the problem is, nothing exciting ever seems to happen in her town of New Mushroomton. Sadalia wonders if she’ll ever get the chance to write a true investigative story. Then one day something mysterious, monumental, and shockingly magical erupts at her high school, sending everything into chaos. And the whole event centers on two elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot. Sadalia thinks this is her chance to finally write a real story. But there are so many questions: What caused this event? How are Ian and Barley involved? And why were they searching for a magical object known as the Phoenix Gem? It’s up to Sadalia to set out on her own in-questigation, to follow the Lightfoot brothers’ epic quest and discover the truth about the events that transformed her town and her entire world.