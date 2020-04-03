Disney Books Offering “Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem” for Free

In celebration of Onward coming to Disney+, Disney Books has made the eBook version of Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem available for free.

This new promotion lasts from today to April 11 and is available for US residents only.

This tale follows Sadalia, an ordinary teenage elf with big dreams as she investigates the truth about the Lightfoot brothers’ epic quest.

Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem is a middle-grade level novel that’s 256 pages long.

is a middle-grade level novel that’s 256 pages long. You can download Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem here watch Onward on Disney+

About Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem: