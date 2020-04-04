Two “Onward” Watch Parties Fans Can Join Today

Pixar’s Onward is now on Disney+ and there are several opportunities to join watch parties today on Twitter. Disney fans who want to join a community of people watching Pixar’s Onward will have two opportunities today.

Twitter Movies is starting an Onward Watch Party at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. Director Dan Scanlon announced that he will be answering questions during the event.

Anybody want to watch Onward with us today?! I’ll be live-tweeting if you have questions. 3pm EST/12pm PST. #PixarOnward https://t.co/LLB6GT7V3X — Dan Scanlon (@MrDanScanlon) April 4, 2020

Disney Collect! by Topps previously announced their own watch party, which happens to be today as well, just 30-minutes before the Twitter Movies event at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT. Topps will be releasing exclusive content in the app during their Watch Party.

Celebrate Disney & Pixar's #Onward on @disneyplus by watching the film with Disney Collect! this Saturday, April 4th at 2:30PM ET! Grab some popcorn, head into the app & watch with us as we’ll be chatting with the community & giving out free Onward prizes! https://t.co/0644QtaBGz pic.twitter.com/4tCCrcWmz8 — Disney Collect! by Topps (@ToppsDisney) April 2, 2020

Since the two events overlap, it would be hard to participate in both. We hope you have fun during whichever event you choose to participate in.

Click here to stream Onward on Disney+.