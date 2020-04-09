Universal Parks and Resorts Extend Closure of Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood Through May 31

Universal Parks and Resorts have announced that their temporary closures of both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have been extended at least through May 31.

The extension of the closures includes the theme parks at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood as well as Universal CityWalk at both destinations and the Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

Additionally, Universal Parks and Resorts announced that beginning April 20, nearly all of their team members will be paid at 80 percent of their normal salaries.

Part-time hourly workers will be furloughed beginning May 3 and Universal will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them.

Universal issued the following statement to their team members: “Taking care of our team members during this difficult and challenging time remains one of our most important priorities. We are working hard to find solutions that also allow us to sustain our business.”



