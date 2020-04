Pixar Animator Teaches Fans How to Draw Duke Caboom from “Toy Story 4”

Do you know how to draw Duke Caboom? Now you “Can-a-da” with the second “Draw With Pixar” video.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animator Emilie Goulet teaches Toy Story 4 fans how to draw Duke Caboom in the second “Draw With Pixar” video.

Emilie Goulet grew up in Canada and wears a Pixar exclusive Duke Caboom t-shirt as she teaches fans how to draw Canada's greatest stunt hero.

Her animator credits include Coco, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, and Onward.

