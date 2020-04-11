FX Hosting Hulu Watch Parties on Twitter This Week

In celebration of the arrival of multiple FX Networks series on Hulu, FX will be hosting Twitter Watch Parties for select episodes throughout the week.
get ready for #FXonHulu watch parties of some fan favorites, classic pilots, and new series. watch and tweet with us:
4/11 2pm est- @theshadowsfx S01E01
4/13 9pm est- @alwayssunny S06E05
4/15 9pm est- @mrsam_fxonhulu episode 1
4/18 2pm est- @theshadowsfx S02E01+02
— FX on Hulu – Now Streaming (@FXNetworks) April 11, 2020
What’s Happening:
- The FX library of original series joined Hulu in March.
- To celebrate, FX is hosting Watch Parties on Twitter this week.
- The Watch Party schedule includes:
- Saturday 4/11 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT – What We Do in the Shadows (Season 1, Ep 1)
- Monday 4/13 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 6, Ep 5)
- Wednesday 4/15 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT – Mrs. America (Season 1, Ep 1)
- Saturday 4/18 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT – What We Do in the Shadows (Season 1, Ep 2)
- Click here to see the full FX on Hulu library of titles.