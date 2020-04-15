Build-A-Bear Sells Out of Baby Yoda Plush On First Day of Release

Build-A-Bear Workshop released their plush of The Child, aka “Baby Yoda,” which sold out quickly.
What’s Happening:
- Build-A-Bear Workshop released their hotly anticipated plush of The Child from The Mandalorian today.
- Unlike most Build-A-Bear plushes, The Child comes pre-dressed in his robes.
- This is a talking plush, with the right hand playing the theme song from “The Mandalorian” and the left paw playing 5 different sounds The Child makes in the series, including his adorable coo.
- The retail price is $59.99 and Build-A-Bear sold out of their inventory quickly.
- Fans looking to pick up this hot item can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock.
