“Born Wild: The Next Generation,” Hosted by ABC News’ Robin Roberts, Makes Broadcast Network Debut on Saturday, April 25

by | Apr 16, 2020 6:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Adding to an abundance of Earth Day Programming, days after its world premiere on National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild, one-hour special Born Wild: The Next Generation will make its broadcast network debut on Saturday, April 25 (8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • Produced in tandem with National Geographic and hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, Born Wild: The Next Generation features National Geographic Explorers and photographers, global superstar Chris Hemsworth and leading ABC News anchors and correspondents who present stories of hope, taking viewers on a journey into the most fascinating, breathtaking environments around the world to witness and celebrate the diversity and resilience of charismatic baby animals, their families and habitats. The dynamic special gives viewers a revealing look at Earth’s next generation of animals and their ecosystems, which face challenging environmental changes. The animals’ existence and habitats are essential for a healthy planet.
  • Born Wild: The Next Generation showcases diverse geographic locations where both land and aquatic animals deserve special attention. Through cinematically sweeping segments, our cameras spotlight epic stories of life on Earth and provide unprecedented access to the following:
    • Humpback Whale Calves in the Waters of Hawaii — National Geographic Explorer and renowned marine photographer Brian Skerry encounters baby humpback whales and their mothers. The tender moments shared between these gentle giants help viewers appreciate the importance of their precious ocean sanctuary.
    • Lion Cubs in the Savannas of Kenya — Big cat experts, conservationists and National Geographic Explorers Dereck and Beverly Joubert, and “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang embark on an up-close-and-personal journey to locate a specific pride of lions, which the Jouberts have been following for years. Across the African continent, the next generation of lion cubs are under threats from habitat loss, poaching and trophy hunting.
    • Black Bear Cubs in the Forests of Minnesota — National Geographic Explorer and wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee join a group of renowned researchers leading a long-term study of black bears. The team encounters newborn black bear cubs, adorable additions to a population that is learning to adapt to an ever-changing world.
    • Baby Primates in the Jungles of Sri Lanka — National Geographic Explorer Sandesh Kadur travels to a nature reserve among Buddhist temple ruins to meet with primatologist Dr. Wolfgang Dittus and experience monkey society up close and personal.
    • Harp Seal Pups on the Icy Floes of Canada — National Geographic photographer Jennifer Hayes and “Good Morning America” correspondent T.J. Holmes set out on Prince Edward Island to witness the magic of harp seal pups being cared for by their mothers.
    • Koala Joeys in Australia’s Reserves — Global movie star Chris Hemsworth takes us to the wildlife rescue group Friends of the Koala in New South Wales, Australia. There he tells the stories of two young koalas: Ember, a survivor of the recent wildfires, and Dimples, a joey orphan being hand-raised to return to the wild.
 
 
Send this to a friend