D23 to Present Virtual Event ’90s Throwback with DCappella on April 17th

If the one thing you’re missing in your life right now is some ‘90s Disney fun, D23 has got you covered with their upcoming ‘90s Throwback with DCappella! The Official Disney Fan Club will present this virtual event on Friday, April 17th which will feature an exclusive Q&A with the band and a new group performance.

What’s happening:

D23 DCappella

D23 Presents: ’90s Throwback with DCappella will take place this Friday, April 17 at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.

The virtual event will feature a Q&A session with DCappella where they’ll discuss their favorite melodic Disney memories then answer some musical Disney trivia.

Finally, the group will share an exclusive at-home rendition of Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me!”

Where to watch:

Want to join the fun? Fans can tune in for this special event on: D23.com Facebook.com/DisneyD23 YouTube.com/DisneyD23



