D23 to Present Virtual Event ’90s Throwback with DCappella on April 17th

If the one thing you’re missing in your life right now is some ‘90s Disney fun, D23 has got you covered with their upcoming ‘90s Throwback with DCappella! The Official Disney Fan Club will present this virtual event on Friday, April 17th which will feature an exclusive Q&A with the band and a new group performance.
What’s happening:
- D23 is inviting Disney fans to dial things back a few decades and join them for a ‘90s throwback with the one and only DCappella!
- D23 Presents: ’90s Throwback with DCappella will take place this Friday, April 17 at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.
- The virtual event will feature a Q&A session with DCappella where they’ll discuss their favorite melodic Disney memories then answer some musical Disney trivia.
- Finally, the group will share an exclusive at-home rendition of Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me!”
Where to watch:
- Want to join the fun? Fans can tune in for this special event on:
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s a cappella singing sensation featuring seven world class vocalists.
- Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage.
- Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and Canada, and sold out an 18-city tour through Japan!