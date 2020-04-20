Marvel Offering Up to 67% Off Collections From Frank Miller’s Groundbreaking “Daredevil” Run

Between 1979 and 1983, two of the comic book industry’s biggest legends, writer/artist Frank Miller and artist Klaus Janson, joined forces on Daredevil, redefining the character and creating one of the most acclaimed comic book runs of all time. Now is your chance to witness this landmark run for yourself with the “Daredevil by Frank Miller Sale.”