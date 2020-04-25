Pixar’s “Inside Out” Virtual Viewing Party with Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera Hosted by SF Chronicle

The San Francisco Chronicle is hosting a virtual viewing party of Pixar’s Inside Out with special guests Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera on April 25th at 7:00 pm PT.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Inside-Out-Virtual-movie-night-brings-joy-15208390.php?jwsource=cl
What’s Happening:
- Fans can watch Pixar’s Inside Out along with Director Pete Docter and Producer Jonas Rivera through a virtual viewing party hosted by the San Francisco Chronicle.
- The event takes place on Twitter using #SFRuinsPizza and #TotalSF.
- The event is co-hosted by Heather Knight (@hknightsf), Audrey Cooper (@audreyhasnews) and Peter Hartlaub (@PeterHartlaub).
- Fans are encouraged to make and share pictures of their own healthy pizza, pillow fort, and Inside Out costumes during the event.
— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 20, 2020