ESPN 8: The Ocho Heads to ESPN for 11-Hour Programming Block May 2

ESPN 8: The Ocho is returning to ESPN networks on Saturday, May 2nd, and for the first time ever, The Ocho will be featured on the big network—ESPN.

What’s happening:

For the first time in the fictitious network’s storied history, ESPN 8: The Ocho will take over ESPN for an 11-hour slate of seldom seen sports on Saturday, May 2.

Fans can get a taste of the action starting at noon ET when ESPN broadcasts from Reykjavik, Iceland as Thor Bjornsson—“The Mountain” from Game of Thrones —will attempt to deadlift 1,104 pounds live on ESPN 8.

—will attempt to deadlift 1,104 pounds live on ESPN 8. This fifth iteration of ESPN8: The Ocho will also include fan favorites from the initiative since inception in 2017: 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs : Marble Runs are simulated races in which both participants and spectators are marbles. Cherry Pit Spitting : Stupid Robot Fighting League : Created in New Zealand, Stupid Robot Fighting is a unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot. Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship brought together talented sign spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to multiple aspects of sign spinning ability. 2019 Death Diving World Championship : An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.



Full ESPN8: The Ocho Schedule